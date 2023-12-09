First-half stunner marks winning Sheffield United return for Wilder as Forest earn vital point

JAMES MCATEE’S FIRST-half stunner handed Chris Wilder his first win since returning as Sheffield United manager as they beat Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Chances were few and far between for much of the first period but United made their first shot on target count thanks to a McAtee beauty right at the end of the half.

A Brentford side without the injured Bryan Mbeumo struggled to pierce a resolute-looking Blades defence in the second period.

The home side had chances themselves to put the game to bed through Anis Slimane but nevertheless claimed their first clean sheet of the season and just a second Premier League victory.

Brighton were frustrated by a superb performance from Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Simon Adingra headed in from Pascal Gross’ cross in the 77th minute to deny Vincent Kompany’s side, who had looked set to claim a second away win of the season courtesy of Wilson Odobert’s sensational solo effort at the end of the first half.

Odobert’s strike had rocketed beyond Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal against the run of play to stun home fans, but after Roberto De Zerbi’s team had drawn level late on, they bombarded the Burnley goal, only to find Trafford in the form of his life to keep out first Kaoru Mitoma then Jack Hinshelwood at the death.

Nottingham Forest stopped the rot with a battling point at Wolves to give Steve Cooper an early birthday present in the fight for his job.

The under-fire Forest boss, who turns 44 on Sunday, saw his side scrap to a deserved 1-1 draw to end a run of four straight defeats.

Harry Toffolo headed in the opener only for Matheus Cunha to level in the first half at Molineux.

Toffolo missed a fine second-half chance to win it but Forest at least claimed a first away point in two months.

It kept them 16th, five points above the Premier League’s relegation zone, while Wolves sit 12th after stretching their unbeaten home run to six.

