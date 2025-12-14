Woltemade OG settles Tyne-Wear derby, Forest hammer sorry Spurs

Premier League 2pm results

Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham

West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

Nick Woltemade’s own goal earned Sunderland the Wear-Tyne derby spoils with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

After a physical first half provided few real chances for either side, the hosts went ahead one minute after the break when Woltemade inexplicably sent a header flying into his own net off the underside of the crossbar from Nordi Mukiele’s cross.

Although the previous match between the sides, an FA Cup tie in January 2024, ended in a 3-0 Newcastle win, Sunday’s victory extended the Black Cats’ unbeaten Wear-Tyne derby run in the league to 10 games.

It lifted them up to seventh in the table, with Newcastle back in to 12th.

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off for Sunderland cult hero Gary Rowell, who died on Saturday following a battle with leukaemia.

Sunderland controlled the opening stages, with Newcastle forced to clear crosses into the box from Mukiele, Enzo Le Fee and Reinildo, while Robin Roefs made a comfortable claim from Woltemade’s through-ball at the opposite end.

A teasing cross from Bertrand Traore was poked just wide by Malick Thiaw for Sunderland and Elanga had a hooked attempt easily held by Roefs.

The game evolved into a physical contest and Newcastle tested the home defence when Mukiele nodded away Bruno Guimaraes’ deep free-kick and Anthony Gordon’s cross was cleared.

Eddie Howe was forced to make an early change in the 42nd minute with Dan Burn unable to continue following a heavy challenge from Mukiele only moments earlier and Fabian Schar was brought on.

With neither side having a clear-cut chance during the first half, Dan Ballard had the first real opportunity on the stroke of half-time, heading over the crossbar from Granit Xhaka’s cross.

But Sunderland took the lead a minute into the second period when Mukiele’s curling cross was met by Woltemade, but instead of producing a clearing header he only succeeded in diverting the ball powerfully into his own net.

In the following minutes, Newcastle were forced to clear a barrage of crosses from the left flank as the Black Cats looked to quickly capitalise on their momentum.

Howe made a triple substitution, with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock introduced, and Guimaraes looked to level, weaving around the box before unleashing a shot held by Roefs.

The Sunderland goalkeeper made another stop from the Newcastle skipper’s curling effort.

Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor came on for the hosts and Isidor soon had his first opportunity, latching on to Omar Alderete’s ball and forcing a great save from Aaron Ramsdale at the near post.

Ballard cleared a looping pass intended for Barnes and substitute Yoane Wissa was nearly played through when Murphy’s cross took a deflection, but Roefs was equal to it.

A chaotic four minutes of stoppage time saw referee Peter Bankes dish out several yellow cards as tensions spilled over between the two teams, but Sunderland saw out the game to secure the north east bragging rights.

Elsewhere, Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had an afternoon to forget as his side suffered a dismal 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Vicario was twice culpable as Callum Hudson-Odoi’s double put Forest on the way to a big three points at the City Ground, first playing his team-mate Archie Gray into trouble at the back and then getting caught out by an overhit cross.

The forlorn Italian could not do anything to keep out Ibrahim Sangare’s wonder goal as Spurs endured a desperate afternoon by the Trent. The clouds had appeared to be lifting after a draw at Newcastle and wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague but this was as bad as it has been under new boss Thomas Frank, who now comes under fresh scrutiny.

They were ragged, outfought, outthought and managed just one shot on target as the 3-0 scoreline flattered them.In contrast, this was one of Forest’s best displays under boss Sean Dyche and they moved six points clear of the bottom three.

Morgan Rogers meanwhile scored a brace to keep Aston Villa firmly in the Premier League title chase with a 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.

Villa fell behind twice, to Mateus Fernandes’ goal after just 29 seconds and a poacher’s strike from Jarrod Bowen.

But a Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal cancelled out the opener and Rogers hauled Villa level at 2-2, before the England midfielder capped a sparkling performance with a stunning 25-yarder.

A 10th victory from 11 matches – Villa’s best run in more than a century – keeps them three points behind leaders Arsenal, while West Ham remain stuck in the relegation zone.