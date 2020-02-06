Premier League clubs vote to bring back longer transfer window

Harry Maguire was the headline signing for Manchester United last summer.

THE PREMIER LEAGUE has announced that it will change the summer transfer window to match the rest of Europe, following a vote at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Thursday.

For the past two seasons, the transfer window for Premier League clubs has closed the day before the league season kicks-off.

That move was made in an effort to stop disruption caused by transfer negotiations between clubs while the season was underway, which had led to complaints from managers and clubs.

However, the new window saw a number of Premier League clubs fighting off interest in their players from clubs in Europe after the English window had shut, leaving them unable to bring in replacements.

Premier League clubs have now voted to move the window back to the ‘traditional’ point, which is usually late August or early September.

The 2020 summer transfer window will close on 1 September.

A statement released by the Premier League read:

“At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.

“This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

“The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday).

“Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders’ Meetings.”

