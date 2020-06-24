This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wolves prevail to keep pace with Man United

A 1-0 win over Bournemouth saw Nuno Espírito Santo’s side continue their perfect re-start.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 8:39 PM
AFC Bournemouth's Lewis Cook is dejected at the final whistle.
Image: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire
AFC Bournemouth's Lewis Cook is dejected at the final whistle.
Image: Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

WOLVES REMAIN LEVEL on points with Manchester United in fifth, after continuing their perfect restart with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Just as in a 2-0 victory at West Ham on Saturday, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez combined to break the deadlock as the Mexican powered home a header for his 24th goal of the season.

Defeat leaves Bournemouth still in the bottom three on goal difference and there are now three teams tied on 27 points as Aston Villa struck late to claim a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Dean Smith’s side look set to rue a host of missed chances before half-time when Dwight Gayle put the Magpies in front.

However, Ahmed El Mohamady’s scrappy finish from Ireland international Conor Hourihane’s corner salvaged a precious point.

Any hope of Norwich hauling themselves out of trouble now looks forlorn as the Canaries fell to a second home defeat in a week.

Michael Keane scored the only goal as Everton won 1-0 at Carrow Road to move above Arsenal into 10th.

Norwich remain rock bottom, six points adrift of safety.

© – AFP 2020  

