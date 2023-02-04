Leicester beat Villa in six-goal thriller, Southampton fans turn on manager Jones

LEICESTER EASED THEIR Premier League relegation concerns as they twice came from behind to secure a pulsating victory in a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were only outside of the bottom three on goal difference before kick-off in a Midlands derby that ended 4-2 in favour of the Foxes.

An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar, on his Leicester debut, twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead, but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tete, also making his Leicester bow, put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet wrapped up the win – all four goals coming from poor Villa defending.

Southampton fans turned on Nathan Jones after seeing their side slump to another limp defeat, 3-0 at Brentford.

Saints could have climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a victory at the Gtech Stadium, but instead goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned them to an eighth loss in their last nine matches.

The away supporters have evidently run out of patience with manager Jones, greeting one substitution with a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.

When Jensen headed the third with 10 minutes left, the mood worsened with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ ringing out from one angry corner of the ground.

Brentford, by contrast, are now in the top seven and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.

They are unbeaten in nine Premier League games stretching back to October and, brimming with confidence. their fluid front four of Josh Dasilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defence. Gavin Bazunu played all 90 minutes for Saints on another difficult day.

PA Karou Mitoma celebrates with team-mates. PA

Kaoru Mitoma headed home an 87th-minute winner to earn Brighton a 1-0 victory over struggling Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

The Japan international, whose goal in stoppage time helped the Seagulls knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup last week, nodded past goalkeeper Neto to send his side into sixth place.

Evan Ferguson missed the game with the injury he suffered against Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, but Irish U21 international Andrew Moran made the bench for Brighton. Mark Travers was again an unused substitute for Bournemouth.

