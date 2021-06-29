Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

'This is not ring-fencing' - Premiership to expand to 14 clubs with relegation paused

Saracens are to rejoin the English top flight after being crowned Greene King IPA Championship winners.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 12:13 PM
48 minutes ago 1,433 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5480308
Saracens are one of the teams that will compete in the expanded Premiership.
Image: PA
Saracens are one of the teams that will compete in the expanded Premiership.
Saracens are one of the teams that will compete in the expanded Premiership.
Image: PA

THE GALLAGHER Premiership will expand to 14 clubs from the 2022-23 season with a temporary pause placed on relegation.

Saracens are to rejoin the English top-flight after being crowned Greene King IPA Championship winners earlier this month, increasing the number of teams for the 2021-22 campaign from 12 to 13.

And the Rugby Football Union’s council have now voted to add another team for the following two seasons, with a play-off between the Premiership’s bottom side and the winners of the Championship deciding relegation in 2023-24.

Unless the council agrees otherwise, from 2024-25 promotion and relegation will revert to an annual one-up, one-down basis.

“The changes will undoubtedly benefit the game of rugby in England as we recover from the effects of the pandemic,” RFU president Jeff Blackett said.

“This is not ring-fencing the Premiership as some have suggested. In three of the four seasons covered by this and our previous decision, a Championship club will have the opportunity to be promoted.

“Council has control of what happens thereafter and is committed to maintaining the integrity of the league structure by ensuring that access to the Premiership will be retained in the future.”

Called ‘The Covid Recovery Plan’, it is hoped the structural changes will “improve the financial stability and sustainability of professional rugby during the next three seasons while also providing benefits for England and the community game”.

The expansion of the Premiership is subject to promoted clubs meeting the required minimum standards, which are to be revised.

Pausing relegation for 2023-24 is to allow clubs to plan with greater certainty, while assisting in the newly-promoted side’s acclimatisation to the top flight.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

From 2024, it has been proposed that each club must have 15 English-qualified players in their matchday 23 and that the foreign player rule is scrapped, although these have yet to be agreed.

The 2022-23 season will end in May, allowing England greater preparation time for the 2023 World Cup.

“As well as giving support to a world-leading England team, the plan will create a stable platform for the professional game so that clubs can reset and rebuild after the unprecedented financial pressures of Covid,” chairman of the Premiership Rugby investor board Nigel Melville said.

“With an agreed structure and expansion plan in place for the next three seasons, we can now focus on creating a more sustainable future, developing our talented home-grown players and bringing an attractive, competitive league to fans.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie