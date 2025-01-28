'I'm sure he'll be alright' - Prendergast trains fully despite dead leg

IRELAND SAY THAT out-half Sam Prendergast trained fully in Portugal today despite having heavy strapping on his left thigh.

The 21-year-old is favourite to wear Ireland’s number 10 shirt in Saturday’s Six Nations opener against England, with assistant coach Andrew Goodman allaying any fears that Prendergast could be a doubt.

“He trained fully today, just a little dead leg I believe,” said Goodman after Ireland training when asked about the strapping on Prendergast’s leg.

“I’m sure he’ll be alright.”

Goodman said that all of the other 39 players with Ireland in Quinta do Lago also trained fully today.

Prendergast started Ireland’s two most recent Tests against Fiji and Australia and though there is competition at out-half from Jack Crowley and Ciarán Frawley, the Leinster man could continue his rise with a first Six Nations outing this weekend. Ireland will name their matchday 23 on Thursday.

“It’s been a great couple of months for Sam, just the game experience he’s managed to gather up both with Ireland, first with Emerging Ireland, then Ireland, then some big Champions Cup games away to La Rochelle, home to Bath,” said Goodman.

“So it’s been a great period for him to get real game experience. I know he valued the time at Leinster when he was training alongside the senior squad as an academy member but to get out there and feel it for himself, there’s been huge growth in his game.”

Goodman believes that Ireland’s trio of out-halves can bring the best out in each other.

“The three of them are all great lads, first and foremost, and they all work well together,” he said.

“As I said, they’re competing hard on the field but the pleasing thing is you go back to the hotel and they’re sitting around the computers together going through clips and they’re driving the team well. It’s great to see and I’m sure they’ll all have great Test careers ahead.”

Ireland assistant coach Andrew Goodman. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Goodman’s primary area of influence is Ireland’s attack – all the more so with Andy Farrell away – and he’s hoping to see a little more consistent execution when they have the ball during this Six Nations.

Ireland did some good things in attack during the Autumn Nations Series but struggled on other occasions.

“We were aware that some of the timing was off and some of the skill execution that we pride ourselves on was off, so we’ve sharpened and focused around our skill set,” said Goodman.

“We’re making sure we get lots of good decisions on the ball and lots of touches on the ball so when we come into the pressure moments, we can execute those.”

Goodman believes that facing England first up is the ideal challenge for this Irish squad.

They are expecting a brutal physical challenge from an England selection that features a beefy pack and a 6/2 bench split.

“They have been very close, you look at the series they had in November in terms of victories they probably should have beaten the All Blacks and coulda, shoulda, woulda beaten the Wallabies and were in the game against South Africa so while there has been changes, there are clear things in their DNA that we can expect around their physicality, the pride they have in the collisions on both sides of the ball, and the aerial presence,” said Goodman.

“I think they’ve got the team and squad together, yes there might be changes in the background but you can put your bottom dollar on it that there are going to be some key things that will shine through with England that always do.”