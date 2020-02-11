President's Cup final unlikely to be rescheduled this season

THE PRESIDENT’S CUP final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers is unlikely to go ahead this season.

The traditional curtain-raiser for the campaign had been due to take place on Sunday, but was postponed due to Storm Ciara.

The Football Association of Ireland have yet to make an official announcement, and told The42 on Monday that “no decision has been taken on the rescheduling” yet.

But with the first round of Premier Division matches kicking off on Friday, rearranging the fixture at this point would intensify an already hectic fixture list.

There is understood to be a lack of appetite for the game to be rescheduled once the season begins, with Dundalk and Rovers additionally having European football to contend with this year.

Speaking about the match last week, before its initial postponement was announced, Dundalk boss Vinny Perth said: “There will be a lot of emphasis placed in the outside world on the result but we classify it as a pre-season friendly. We’ve always done that, we are not going to change that.”

Additional reporting by David Sneyd

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!