This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Price comes with pressure, Van Dijk warns United's new recruit Maguire

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk had some advice for the world’s most expensive defender.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 9:57 AM
44 minutes ago 1,441 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753794
Manchester United recruit Harry Maguire.
Manchester United recruit Harry Maguire.
Manchester United recruit Harry Maguire.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK has warned Harry Maguire that his move to Manchester United means pressure after becoming the world’s most expensive defender.

Maguire swapped Leicester City for Premier League giants United in a world-record deal reportedly worth £80 million following months of speculation.

The England international, who signed a six-year contract with the option of a further season at Old Trafford, and his transfer to United is believed to have surpassed the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Van Dijk in January 2018.

Van Dijk, who led Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2018-19, knows the pressure associated with huge price tags and he had advice for Maguire.

“Good luck to him,” he said. “I can’t say anything about that because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change.

That’s the market. He doesn’t have any influence on that but I wish him well. The price comes with pressure, but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United. But I wish him well.

“Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game,” Van Dijk said when asked how he coped with the pressure of a hefty price tag. “Get your qualities out of the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things.

“It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure. Personally, I like to put things in perspective. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do, we are blessed.

“We can do what we love to do and also to play for Liverpool – they are such a big club. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie