BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

Primoz Roglic surges to Vuelta victory, Dan Martin remains third overall

The Slovenian’s third win in this year’s race earned him a 10 seconds bonus.

By AFP Friday 30 Oct 2020, 6:16 PM
37 minutes ago 703 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5250170
Primoz Roglic (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Primoz Roglic (file pic).
Primoz Roglic (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

PRIMOZ ROGLIC surged away from the pack at the finish of the 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Suances on Friday to take the race lead from Richard Carapaz.

The Slovenian’s third victory in this year’s race earned him a 10 seconds bonus, which erased Ecuadorian Carapaz’s slim lead. 

The two men are level on overall time, but Roglic will take over the leader’s red jersey when the race heads into the mountains on Saturday.

Irish rider Dan Martin of Israel Start Up Nation is third, 25 seconds behind the leaders, after a seventh-place finish today.

Meanwhile, after his dramatic day yesterday, there was more disappointment for Sam Bennett, as he finished last out of 157 riders.

Roglic is the defending Vuelta champion while Carapaz won last year’s Giro d’Italia.

“We are about the same age, he is one year younger than me, he is as strong as me”, Roglic said after the finish on Friday.

The main contenders were all together in the pack as it neared the end of a flat 185km ride along the coast of the Bay of Biscay from Castro Urdiales.

On a small climb that led to the finish, Roglic, of Jumbo-Visma burst clear, surging past Felix Grossschartner and Italian Andrea Bagioli and building a small gap in a few hundred metres to the finish.

Roglic picked up the 10-second bonus for winning and also gained his reward for shattering the peloton when Carapaz crossed the line three seconds behind. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The weekend brings two brutal days in the mountains with four first category climbs and four climbs on Sunday culminating on the fearsome Angliru.

“Now we are talking about seconds but everyone who knows the Angliru,” said Roglic’s teammate George Bennett. 

“If you are having a bad day you’re talking about minutes.”

Stage results:

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) 4hrs 14min 11sec. 2. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR)  s.t., 3. Andrea Bagioli (ITA/DEC) s.t.,  4. Alex Aranburu (ESP/AST) s.t., 5. Robert Stannard (AUS/MIT) s.t., 6. Julien Simon (FRA/TDE) s.t., 7. Daniel Martin (IRL/ICA), 8. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF)  s.t., 9. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAE) at 3sec, 10. Magnus Cort Nielsen (DEN/EF1) s.t. 

Selected:  

12. Wouter Poels (NED/BAH) s.t., 14. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Ineos) s.t., 16. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) s.t.,  23. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t., 24. Esteban Chaves (COL/MIT) s.t., 29. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 10 sec, 31. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 15. 157. Sam Bennett (IRL/DEC) 12.51 sec. 

Overall:

1. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) 40hrs 25min 15sec,  2. Richard Carapaz (ECU/Ineos) s.t., 3. Daniel Martin (IRL/ICA) at 25 sec, 4. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 51, 5. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) 1min 54sec, 6. Felix Grossschartner (AUT/BOR) 3:19, 7. Esteban Chaves (COL/MIT) 3:28,  8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 3:35, 9. Wouter Poels (NED/BAH) 3:47, 10. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 3:52

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie