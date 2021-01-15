Boost for Ireland players as Connacht's Pro14 clash with Ospreys gets new date

CONNACHT’S REARRANGED PRO14 match against Ospreys has been brought forward to Sunday, 24 January.

It’s a huge boost for the province’s international players as it allows them to get competitive game time ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday, 7 February.

The clash, which was originally set to take place last November, was postponed after one of the Welsh side’s players tested positive for Covid-19.

It was then rescheduled for 13 February, but competition organisers have today announced that the game has been moved to 24 January at the Sportsground [kick-off, 3pm].

The cancellation of upcoming Champions Cup games created a slot for this Round 8 tie, which will be shown live on TG4 and Premier Sports with eir Sport providing deferred coverage.

“Pro14 Rugby would like to acknowledge the efforts made by all of our broadcasters and clubs to rearrange five fixtures over these upcoming weekends and take on the logistical challenges at such short notice,” a statement from Pro14 Rugby reads.

“Without the willingness of everyone involved this would not have been possible.”

Additionally, the Round 14 fixture between Scarlets and Cardiff Blues has also been brought forward to Friday, 22 January, [kick-off, 8pm].