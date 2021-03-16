BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Pro14 final between Leinster and Munster confirmed for the RDS

The Aviva Stadium is hosting a football international on the same date.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 2:31 PM
51 minutes ago 1,869 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5383070
Munster's Keith Earls and Leinster's Johnny Sexton at the RDS.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Munster's Keith Earls and Leinster's Johnny Sexton at the RDS.
Munster's Keith Earls and Leinster's Johnny Sexton at the RDS.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GUINNESS PRO14 has confirmed that this season’s final between Leinster and Munster will take place at the RDS Arena on Saturday 27 March with a 5pm kick-off.

The game will be broadcast live on TV by eir Sport and TG4 in Ireland.

The Pro14 final can’t take place in the Aviva Stadium due to the Republic of Ireland football team facing Luxembourg in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier at that venue on the same date.

Instead, Leinster will have a home final at the RDS, albeit without any supporters in attendance. 

“Leinster will host Munster by virtue of their superior match point total at their home ground,” says a Pro14 statement.

This will be just the third time Leinster and Munster meet in the league decider.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Back in 2001 at Lansdowne Road, Leinster side won the first-ever Celtic League trophy against Munster.

In the 2011 final, Munster came out on top at Thomond Park.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie