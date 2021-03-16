Pro14 final between Leinster and Munster confirmed for the RDS

Munster's Keith Earls and Leinster's Johnny Sexton at the RDS.

Munster's Keith Earls and Leinster's Johnny Sexton at the RDS.

THE GUINNESS PRO14 has confirmed that this season’s final between Leinster and Munster will take place at the RDS Arena on Saturday 27 March with a 5pm kick-off.

The game will be broadcast live on TV by eir Sport and TG4 in Ireland.

The Pro14 final can’t take place in the Aviva Stadium due to the Republic of Ireland football team facing Luxembourg in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier at that venue on the same date.

Instead, Leinster will have a home final at the RDS, albeit without any supporters in attendance.

“Leinster will host Munster by virtue of their superior match point total at their home ground,” says a Pro14 statement.

This will be just the third time Leinster and Munster meet in the league decider.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Back in 2001 at Lansdowne Road, Leinster side won the first-ever Celtic League trophy against Munster.

In the 2011 final, Munster came out on top at Thomond Park.