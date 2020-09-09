Green light for the Pro14 final as Leinster and Ulster tests show all-clear

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that the latest round of PCR testing for Covid-19 in Leinster and Ulster has returned zero positive results.

That means Saturday evening’s Guinness Pro14 final between the two provinces will go ahead as scheduled.

Leinster beat Ulster two weekends ago. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The IRFU says 156 players and staff in Leinster and Ulster were tested this weekend, while the match officials for Saturday’s game also underwent testing and returned zero positives results.

Ulster recently had eight confirmed Covid-19 cases among academy players but that did not spread into the province’s senior squad.

So far, Covid-19 has not resulted in any change to the restarted rugby schedule involving Irish rugby teams, with the Pro14 final on Saturday representing the fourth consecutive weekend of the return of the sport on these shores.

The IRFU says that a total of 1628 tests have conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group so far and only nine positive tests have been recorded, with eight in Ulster’s academy and one other positive in Munster’s academy.