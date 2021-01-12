BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 12 January 2021
Munster's huge clash with Leinster at Thomond Park confirmed for 23 January

The inter-pro clash has been rescheduled for two weekends’ time.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 2:04 PM
51 minutes ago 1,627 Views 5 Comments
Johnny Sexton and Damian de Allende when the sides met in last season's Pro14 semi-finals.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE GUINNESS PRO14 has confirmed that Munster’s clash with Leinster at Thomond Park has been rearranged for Saturday 23 January [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

The game was originally scheduled for St Stephen’s Day but was postponed and will now be played in two weekends’ time after EPCR confirmed the suspension of the Champions Cup yesterday.

Munster and Leinster are now set to field full-strength teams in the inter-provincial Pro14 clash, a rarity for this regular-season fixture in recent years. 

The Pro14 has also confirmed that the recently postponed game between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh in Scotstoun Stadium will take place this weekend on Saturday 16 January at 5.15pm.

No other games involving the Irish provinces have been rescheduled for the next fortnight but the inter-pro clash between Munster and Leinster on 23 January will be highly-anticipated.

Yesterday, EPCR confirmed that the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after a directive from the French government that Top 14 clubs shouldn’t play in the cross-border competitions this month amidst the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

EPCR underlined its intention to resume the competitions later this season, although a change of format is likely.

The Top 14 has rescheduled games for the next two weekends but the Premiership has opted to take a two-week break.

Murray Kinsella
