This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First knockout appointments for Murphy and Brace as they're handed whistle for Pro14 semis

Welsh official Andrew Brace will be familiar with the dynamic having refereed Leinster and Munster’s most recent encounter a fortnight ago.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,946 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5192801
Cork man Frank Murphy will take charge of Ulster's trip to Edinburgh on Saturday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Cork man Frank Murphy will take charge of Ulster's trip to Edinburgh on Saturday.
Cork man Frank Murphy will take charge of Ulster's trip to Edinburgh on Saturday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

WELSHMAN ANDREW BRACE will take charge of Friday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium (19:35, eir Sport 1), while former Munster and Connacht scrum-half Frank Murphy will referee Ulster’s last-four visit to Edinburgh at Murrayfield the following day (19:35, eir Sport 1).

The Irish derby will be Brace’s 54th league game at the whistle while Cork man Murphy will officiate his 34th in the Scottish capital. The fixtures mark both referees’ first knockout-tie appointments in the Pro14.

Brace was the man in the middle for the most recent Leinster-Munster encounter at the Aviva a fortnight ago, with the hosts emerging 27-25 victors.

Both referees will be supported by assistant referee teams from the host union so as to ensure necessary travel is kept to a minimum amid pandemic protocols.

andrew-brace Andrew Brace took charge of the same fixture at the same ground a fortnight ago. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

During Friday’s encounter, Brace’s assistant referees will be Limerick’s George Clancy and Meath’s Sean Gallagher, while Dublin’s Brian MacNeice will oversee TMO duties.

For Edinburgh-Ulster on Saturday, Murphy will be assisted by Stirling native Mike Adamson and Aberdonian Sam Grove-White. Belfast-native Scottish Rugby Union official Neil Patterson has been appointed TMO.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie