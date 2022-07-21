Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bohemians and Fleetwood Town confirm deal for Promise Omochere

The 21-year-old forward has completed his switch to the League One outfit.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 12:58 PM
promise-omochere-ahead-of-the-game Promise Omochere at Bohs. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

PROMISE OMOCHERE’S MOVE from Bohemians to Fleetwood Town has been confirmed. 

As reported by The42 earlier this week, the 21-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal to join the League One side after completing his medical. 

He is the latest in a number of League of Ireland players to depart for English clubs in recent times, with Fleetwood agreeing to pay his five-figure release clause – along with some potentially lucrative add-ons.

The Cods, who are managed by former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Scott Brown, have made seven signings this summer as they look to improve after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. 

Omochere has scored 11 goals in 54 first-team appearances for Bohs since arriving from St Joseph’s Boys via UCD in 2018 – initially impressing in their title-winning U19s side. 

