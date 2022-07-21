Bohemians and Fleetwood Town confirm deal for Promise Omochere

Promise Omochere at Bohs. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

PROMISE OMOCHERE’S MOVE from Bohemians to Fleetwood Town has been confirmed.

As reported by The42 earlier this week, the 21-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal to join the League One side after completing his medical.

He is the latest in a number of League of Ireland players to depart for English clubs in recent times, with Fleetwood agreeing to pay his five-figure release clause – along with some potentially lucrative add-ons.

The Cods, who are managed by former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Scott Brown, have made seven signings this summer as they look to improve after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Omochere has scored 11 goals in 54 first-team appearances for Bohs since arriving from St Joseph’s Boys via UCD in 2018 – initially impressing in their title-winning U19s side.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗱! 💪#ftfc are delighted to announce the signing of Promise Omochere on a three-year deal from @bfcdublin.#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) July 21, 2022

