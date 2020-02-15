Last-gasp equaliser denies PSG in extraordinary contest

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN fought back from three goals down but were denied by a last-gasp equaliser as they drew 4-4 at Amiens in a remarkable Ligue 1 contest.

Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate all struck inside 40 minutes as struggling Amiens made an extraordinary start.

But PSG, who were playing without Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund, recovered to move to the brink of a memorable victory.

They equalled a Ligue 1 record by scoring in 32 straight away games when Ander Herrera got his first PSG goal just before the break, after which Nianzou Kouassi twice headed in to draw the visitors level.

Mauro Icardi thought he had completed the comeback when he tapped in, but Guirassy had the last word as Amiens salvaged a draw in the first minute of added time.

2012 – Paris have conceded 3 goals in the first half of a Ligue 1 game for the 1st time since February 2012 against Lyon (2-3 at half-time, 4-4 at the end). Surprise.#ASCPSG pic.twitter.com/nLMgnMsHfg — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 15, 2020

PSG were behind after five minutes when Idrissa Gueye was dispossessed and a clever throughball from Kakuta was confidently struck low beyond Keylor Navas by Guirassy.

Amiens were causing problems and the hosts doubled their advantage in spectacular fashion after 29 minutes, Kakuta collecting a Diabate assist and firing a magnificent effort into the top corner.

It was three when Diabate’s shot deflected in off Thiago Silva five minutes before the break, but Herrera, who had struggled in an unfamiliar right-back role, got one back when he volleyed in after a corner was inadvertently diverted into his path by Nicholas Opoku.

Regis Gurtner superbly clawed out an Edinson Cavani header early in the second half, which PSG had started by bringing on Marco Verratti and the returning Marquinhos for Gueye and Silva.

But the match was level when 17-year-old Kouassi headed in his first two Ligue 1 goals in quick succession, converting Julian Draxler’s corner on the hour mark and then repeating the trick five minutes later as Gurtner misjudged an Angel Di Maria delivery.

With 16 minutes left, Icardi moved PSG in front for the first time when he finished off fine work from substitutes Verratti and Juan Bernat.

But Amiens avoided a heartbreaking loss when PSG were inexplicably caught on the counter, Guirassy firing in after being found by Quentin Cornette, prompting delirious home celebrations.

PSG nonetheless remain in control of Ligue 1, holding a 13-point lead over Marseille, having not lost since 1 November. Amiens remain second-bottom in spite of their heroics.