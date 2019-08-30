PSG game halted over homophobic banner

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S Ligue 1 game in Metz was stopped briefly on Friday after home fans unfurled a banner complaining at attempts to stop them being homophobic.

After 20 minutes, with PSG 1-0 ahead after Angel Di Maria converted a penalty, home fans unfurled a four-part, 25-word home-made, hand-written banner.

It complained that they wanted the French league (LFP) to allow them to aim homophobic chants at PSG.

“LFP, PSG, let me sing to you, to make you go to…,” read the first two lines. The last two continued: “I won’t be on TV, because my words are not very cheerful.”

Referee Frank Schneider halted play, but as the teams headed for the sideline, the banner vanished. The game restarted after three minutes with a drop ball.

French football is in the midst of a culture war over homophobic chanting.

Local prosecutors have opened an investigation into Nice fans after referee Clement Turpin took the players off for more than 10 minutes on Wednesday night in response to homophobic chants and banners during the club’s home loss to Marseille in Ligue 1.

© – AFP 2019

