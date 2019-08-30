This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG game halted over homophobic banner

Referee Frank Schneider stopped play briefly after 20 minutes.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 9:36 PM
https://the42.ie/4790078
Metz's supporters hold banners with homophobic connotations.
Image: Jean-Francois BADIAS
Metz's supporters hold banners with homophobic connotations.
Metz's supporters hold banners with homophobic connotations.
Image: Jean-Francois BADIAS

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S Ligue 1 game in Metz was stopped briefly on Friday after home fans unfurled a banner complaining at attempts to stop them being homophobic.

After 20 minutes, with PSG 1-0 ahead after Angel Di Maria converted a penalty, home fans unfurled a four-part, 25-word home-made, hand-written banner.

It complained that they wanted the French league (LFP) to allow them to aim homophobic chants at PSG.

“LFP, PSG, let me sing to you, to make you go to…,” read the first two lines. The last two continued: “I won’t be on TV, because my words are not very cheerful.”

Referee Frank Schneider halted play, but as the teams headed for the sideline, the banner vanished. The game restarted after three minutes with a drop ball.

French football is in the midst of a culture war over homophobic chanting.

Local prosecutors have opened an investigation into Nice fans after referee Clement Turpin took the players off for more than 10 minutes on Wednesday night in response to homophobic chants and banners during the club’s home loss to Marseille in Ligue 1.

© – AFP 2019

