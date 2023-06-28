PSG goalkeeper out of coma and conscious after horse accident

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN goalkeeper Sergio Rico is conscious and communicating again after coming out of a coma, hospital sources confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was admitted to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville on 28 May after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

Advertisement

Rico suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left in a coma, but his wife Alba Silva said Monday he was able to recognise his family and say their names.

Last week Silva told local media Rico had emerged from his coma and that she could “see the light”.

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!