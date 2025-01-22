What Pep Guardiola's Man City and Jack Charlton's Ireland have in common

IN ONE sense, you could probably not think of two more antithetical characters in football than Pep Guardiola and the late Jack Charlton.

But at the same time, the pair have more in common than people might think.

Both revolutionised a team.

Guardiola has transformed Man City from a side that contended for Premier League titles to one that has dominated English football for much of the last decade.

Charlton turned Ireland from a squad on the periphery of international football to one that qualified for three tournaments in four attempts.

Like Charlton was, Guardiola is uncompromising and insists on a specific style that his players must adhere to.

While the Englishman was long ball-focused in contrast with Guardiola’s emphasis on passing fluency, pressing and intensity were similarly integral to his approach.

Both also were met with fierce criticism for attempting to introduce their idiosyncratic styles to footballing cultures steeped in alternative ways, but ultimately proved their doubters wrong.

And just as Charlton retired from management at a relatively early age — he was 60 when he left the Ireland job, 54-year-old Guardiola has on more than one occasion spoken of a desire for life beyond football.

There is arguably one other distinctive similarity between the two.

After years of unprecedented success under Charlton, Ireland flagged badly towards the end of his reign.

After eight magnificent years in charge, the last period of Charlton’s tenure was forgettable.

Some critics felt he should have ended on the high of the 1994 World Cup and qualifying for the last 16.

Even at that tournament, the team were showing signs of decline after failing to build on the incredible opening victory over Italy, which was followed by two defeats and a draw as an ageing squad struggled with humid conditions in the US.

Instead, Charlton ploughed on and stuttered through a poor Euro ’96 qualifying campaign.

The team started relatively well, including notable victories at home to Portugal and away to Northern Ireland.

But the embarrassing 0-0 draw with Liechtenstein was a game from which Charlton’s Ireland never really recovered.

It was followed by back-to-back defeats against Austria, a narrow win over Latvia and a comprehensive loss away to the Portuguese.

Despite all these setbacks, the Irish still made it to a playoff, but they were well beaten 2-0 at the neutral venue of Anfield by a superb Dutch team.

Watching the last months of the Charlton reign, it felt as if something was irretrievably broken.

Once-great players who had served the manager so well, such as John Aldridge, Andy Townsend and Paul McGrath were beginning to look their age.

Similar feelings are aroused when watching Man City these days and you wonder whether many years from now, people will view Guardiola’s recent contract extension similarly to how Charlton’s decision to stay on after the ’94 World Cup is regarded.

Sometimes in football, even the best managers can burn out.

Guardiola may yet recover from the most challenging spell of his career, but like Ireland circa 1995, his team are in desperate need of rejuvenation.

The loss of key player Rodri to long-term injury earlier this season was the catalyst to their astonishing spiral, but it is far from their only problem.

Many of the players who are still starting regularly are no longer living up to the standards they previously set.

The fact that Kevin De Bruyne was taken off for such a crucial game this evening and Ilkay Gundogan was initially left on the bench indicates how far both these City legends have fallen.

De Bruyne was replaced by the inexperienced James McAtee, which is a reflection of the lack of depth City have struggled with all season.

Guardiola recently even admitted City had a decision to make on De Bruyne — the standout attacking midfielder in the Premier League in the past decade — with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The growing sense of panic within the City ranks was epitomised by Ederson — widely regarded among the world’s best goalkeepers — continually misplacing passes tonight when he has so often been lauded for his distribution in the past.

Charlton, towards the end of his career, made some eccentric selection decisions — he famously picked four full-backs for the Dutch loss (Terry Phelan, Gary Kelly, Denis Irwin and Jeff Kenna).

Tonight, Guardiola also made some big gambles.

Picking Matheus Nunes, a midfielder, at full-back, admittedly owing to limited alternative options, failed to pay dividends.

The former Wolves man was badly caught out for the hosts’ opening goal — missing an attempted tackle on Bradley Barcola, who proceeded to sprint down the left and set up Ousmane Dembele for the strike that got PSG back in the game and completely changed its momentum.

The decision to replace Ruben Dias with Rico Lewis at half-time also seemed like a strange call, although Guardiola said afterwards that the Portuguese defender “didn’t feel good”.

City may yet qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

A victory in their final match of the league phase at home to Club Brugge will see them through.

But their performances this season have been so erratic that the result is by no means a foregone conclusion.

Their form has been so consistently bad that there is surely no going back for this group.

Something fundamental is broken.

Make no mistake that it is the end of an era.

Guardiola must overhaul his squad in the summer and build a new team capable of challenging relatively swiftly — reports have suggested that the two-year contract he signed last November will not be extended any further.

On the other hand, if the Catalan coach cannot succeed in this highly challenging task, his final years at the club will be remembered in a similar light to the ill-fated end of the Charlton era.