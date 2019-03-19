This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG condemn Patrice Evra over 'homophobic insults'

The former Man United player was involved in a social media spat with television pundit Jerome Rothen, who previously played for the French side.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 7:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,874 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4550881
Tensions began after Evra posted a video on Instagram celebrating Man United's Champions League win over the French side.
Image: Nikki Short

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have condemned the behaviour and comments of Patrice Evra as a social media spat turned nasty with the former France captain calling the Parisians “a bunch of queers”.

Tensions began to mount when Evra posted a video on Instagram from PSG’s stadium celebrating Manchester United’s stunning 3-1 away win in the Champions League last-16.

This drew criticism from former PSG player and television pundit Jerome Rothen, who was a France and Monaco teammate of Evra.

Evra responded to Rothen by threatening to “slap him in the face”.

The left-back, who played 379 times for Manchester United and 81 times for France, has a history of provocative statements and was the French captain during their infamous strike at the 2010 World Cup.

The French champions released a statement condemning Evra’s behaviour on Tuesday, which has been published by a number of media publications, including ESPN:

PSG strongly condemns Patrice Evra’s homophobic insults towards the club, its representatives, and its former player [Jerome Rothen], in a video broadcast across social networks yesterday.

“These remarks deeply shocked a Club very attached to the values of respect and openness towards each other.

“The fight against homophobia and all forms of discriminations at the heart of PSG’s actions and values, which has worked alongside Rouge Direct [formerly Paris Foot Gay] to fight homophobia, as well as Sportitude against all forms of racism.”

The statement added: “PSG will support any initiative taken by associated partners Rouge Direct, Sportitude and SOS Racisme.”

ESPN sources also understand that the Ligue 1 leaders are considering legal action before making a decision on whether to pursue the former Manchester United player.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell 

© AFP, 2019

AFP

