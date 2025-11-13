Punchestown mix up sees Enda Bolger-trained horse run in wrong race

THE ENDA BOLGER-TRAINED Centreofattention ran in the wrong race in place of his stablemate at Punchestown on Thursday.

Owned by JP McManus, Centreofattention was declared to run in the Matchbook Supporting Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle, but when presented to be scanned beforehand, it was discovered that the horse in question was in fact Don’t Tell Jack.

It transpired Centreofattention had actually run earlier in the afternoon in the Matchbook B2B And Operator Hedging Rated Novice Chase instead of Don’t Tell Jack, finishing seventh of nine runners, having not previously run over fences.

The matter has been referred for further investigation.

A statement by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Prior to the running of the fifth race at Punchestown, the Raceday Stewards withdrew Centreofattention, trained by E. Bolger, as the horse presented to the IHRB for scanning after saddling as Centreofattention was in fact Don’t Tell Jack, also trained by E. Bolger.

“It subsequently became apparent that the horse Centreofattention had participated in the second race and not the declared horse Don’t Tell Jack, finishing unplaced.

“The Raceday Stewards interviewed Mr. Frank Berry (McManus’ racing manager), the Authorised Representative for E.Bolger, M.P. Walsh, rider, Joan Taylor, IHRB Veterinary Officer and James Casey, IHRB Veterinary Assistant.

“Since the winner alright had been signalled following the second race, the Raceday Stewards were unable to take any further action in relation to that race, and referred the entire matter onto a Senior Racing Official for further investigation. Mr. J. Collins and Mr. C.J. O’Reilly recused themselves from this enquiry.”

Gordon Elliott warmed up for a big weekend at Navan with a double on the card.

He served notice his formidable string is in good form with a couple of emphatic winners in County Kildare, with Highland Crystal making an impressive start to her career in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Academy Hurdle and Koktail Brut leading from pillar to post in the Matchbook Supporting Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle.

Highland Crystal was a 100-30 chance in the hands of Jordan Gainford and while she was untidy at the final obstacle, it did not prevent her from passing the post with 14 lengths in hand.

Gainford doubled up aboard the Cian Collins-trained 40-1 shot Sopelana in the Matchbook Betting Podcast 3-Y-O Hurdle, after which Elliott completed his brace with the Danny Gilligan-ridden Koktail Brut (10-11 favourite).

The five-year-old performed creditably in Graded bumpers at Leopardstown and Aintree last season and made a successful start to his hurdling career with a comfortable nine-length verdict.

“He was very good. He was a lovely horse last year and I think he’s matured since the summer break,” said Elliott’s assistant, Lisa O’Neill.

“Danny said he had a bit of a blow from the back of the last so he should improve plenty. He’s always a horse that we’ve really liked. He’s straightforward and professional about what he does. Danny was impressed by how well he picked up in the home straight.

“He should be capable of stepping into Graded company.”