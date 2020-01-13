Today's racing at Punchestown cancelled due to 'safety concerns' amid storm

TODAY’S RACING FIXTURE at Punchestown has been cancelled due to ‘safety concerns’ as Storm Brendan begins to move across the country.

The entire country is under a Status Orange alert from 8am with gusts of 100 km/hour already recorded in Cork.

And today’s card at the Kildare venue has been abandoned with winds set to be at their strongest during scheduled race times.

Punchestown Racecourse confirmed the news this morning following a course inspection and consultation with Met Éireann:

“Following a course inspection & having consulted with Met Éireann on the Status Orange weather warning in place, the fixture scheduled today at Punchestown (Monday 13 Jan) has been cancelled. Update to follow regarding rescheduling.”

“Following a course inspection this morning and having consulted with Met Éireann, the fixture scheduled for Punchestown today (13th January) has been cancelled,” Punchestown Racecourse Conor O’Neill added in a statement of his own on Twitter.

Due to the Status Orange weather warning that is currently in place for the Kildare area and with Met Éireann predicting that winds will be at their strongest during scheduled race times, the fixture is cancelled due to safety concerns.

There were seven races on the card.

