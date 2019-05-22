Fifa scrap plan to expand World Cup to 48 teams for Qatar 2022

The World Cup will remain a 32-country tournament in three years' time.

THE 2022 WORLD Cup in Qatar will be played with 32 teams after a proposed expansion of the tournament to 48 sides was scrapped, Fifa announced on Wednesday.

World football’s governing body said in a statement that “following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process with the involvement of all the relevant stakeholders, it was concluded that under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now”.

The tournament will still be played between 21 November and 18 December.

More to follow.

