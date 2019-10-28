This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 28 October, 2019
QPR miss chance to move into top two as Brentford earn derby bragging rights

Brentford picked up a third successive Championship win by seeing off QPR 3-1 on Monday.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 10:27 PM
Brentford striker Ollie Watkins.
OLLIE WATKINS SCORED twice as Brentford earned a 3-1 win over west London rivals QPR, who missed a chance to move into the Championship’s top two.

Brentford striker Watkins, 23, headed his side into a 23rd-minute lead at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Monday after being picked out by Bryan Mbeumo, who atoned for an earlier miss.

QPR, for whom Irish prospect Ryan Manning started at left wing-back, would have climbed into an automatic promotion spot with victory and they were back on level terms three minutes into the second half through Grant Hall’s near-post header.

Said Benrahma restored Brentford’s lead from the penalty spot on the hour mark after Mbeumo was adjudged to have been tripped by Josh Scowen, though, and Watkins sealed a third successive win for the visitors with a stoppage-time tap-in.

The42 Team

