Quartet rewarded as GAA Player of the Month awards announced

FOUR PLAYERS have been recognised for their exceptional performances during May in the latest PwC Player of the Month awards, as voted for by the GPA’s membership.

In the women’s category, Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) and Dearbhla Magee (Down) took the honours in football and camogie respectively.

While in the men’s equivalent Diarmuid Ryan (Clare) and Shane McGuigan (Derry) have been rewarded for their contributions in hurling and football.

Ryan starred as Clare secured a place in the Munster Championship final, scoring a last-minute point against Cork at Cusack Park, in addition to catching the eye in the victory over Waterford in Thurles to top the Munster Hurling Championship table.

McGuigan was key, registering seven points and scoring a penalty in the shootout, as Derry earned back-to-back Ulster Championship titles amid a win over Armagh. He also impressed in the draw with Monaghan in round 1 of the All-Ireland Championship.

O’Sullivan inspired Cork to a fourth consecutive Munster LGFA Senior Football title, registering 11 points in the win against Kerry in Mallow while producing another brilliant display against the same opposition in the draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Finally, Magee was named player of the match for an impressive defensive display, as Down were crowned Ulster Camogie champions at the expense of Antrim at Rossa Park.