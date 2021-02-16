Connacht and Ireland lock Quinn Roux facing 3 months out following shoulder surgery

CONNACHT AND IRELAND lock Quinn Roux is set to undergo surgery on a shoulder issue this week and will be out of action until May, the province have confirmed.

In further bad news for Connacht, centre Peter Robb will also undergo surgery this week on an abdomen injury sustained against Dragons last month, and will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Roux has been in superb form for Connacht this season and had been named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Six Nations, but withdrew with a neck problem before the tournament began.

And now Connacht will be without his services for the season run-in as he looks to remedy on ongoing shoulder issue.

“It is a shame for him,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“He’s had this ongoing shoulder (problem) that’s given him some grief, in fact the whole time I’ve been here, and there hasn’t been a window for him. So this is an opportunity for him to go and get that done.

“Hopefully he gets sorted and we see Quinn coming back fit and able to do the things that he does.”

Connacht are also monitoring the fitness of a number of other players ahead of Saturday’s Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues.

Conor Dean (shoulder) is rehabbing for a shoulder injury sustained on duty with the Connacht Eagles last Friday, while Sean O’Brien is recovering from a neck problem.

Stephen Kerins is said to be progressing well with his knee injury and will look to integrate into training in the coming weeks, while Ben O’Donnell is progressing through his return to contact following a chest injury sustained against Munster.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

There was no new update available on Sam Arnold (chest), Tom Farrell (knee), Stephen Fitzgerald (knee) or Cillian Gallagher (shoulder), who are all continuing their rehabilitation from long term injuries.

Connacht will however be able to call on the services of Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, and Dave Heffernan, who have all been released from Ireland camp to get some minutes in the Pro14 this weekend.

“All the boys were here yesterday,” Friend said.

“Ultan, because he played on Sunday, albeit minimal minutes, he was just here as an observer. The other fellas did train with us and all three just trained with us (this morning).

“They are all available and they are all fit and eager to play.”