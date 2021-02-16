BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Connacht and Ireland lock Quinn Roux facing 3 months out following shoulder surgery

Centre Peter Robb is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 629 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5356082
Connacht's Quinn Roux.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht's Quinn Roux.
Connacht's Quinn Roux.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT AND IRELAND lock Quinn Roux is set to undergo surgery on a shoulder issue this week and will be out of action until May, the province have confirmed.

In further bad news for Connacht, centre Peter Robb will also undergo surgery this week on an abdomen injury sustained against Dragons last month, and will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Roux has been in superb form for Connacht this season and had been named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Six Nations, but withdrew with a neck problem before the tournament began. 

And now Connacht will be without his services for the season run-in as he looks to remedy on ongoing shoulder issue.

“It is a shame for him,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

“He’s had this ongoing shoulder (problem) that’s given him some grief, in fact the whole time I’ve been here, and there hasn’t been a window for him. So this is an opportunity for him to go and get that done.

“Hopefully he gets sorted and we see Quinn coming back fit and able to do the things that he does.”

Connacht are also monitoring the fitness of a number of other players ahead of Saturday’s Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues.

Conor Dean (shoulder) is rehabbing for a shoulder injury sustained on duty with the Connacht Eagles last Friday, while Sean O’Brien is recovering from a neck problem.

Stephen Kerins is said to be progressing well with his knee injury and will look to integrate into training in the coming weeks, while Ben O’Donnell is progressing through his return to contact following a chest injury sustained against Munster.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There was no new update available on Sam Arnold (chest), Tom Farrell (knee), Stephen Fitzgerald (knee) or Cillian Gallagher (shoulder), who are all continuing their rehabilitation from long term injuries.

Connacht will however be able to call on the services of Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, and Dave Heffernan, who have all been released from Ireland camp to get some minutes in the Pro14 this weekend.

“All the boys were here yesterday,” Friend said.

“Ultan, because he played on Sunday, albeit minimal minutes, he was just here as an observer. The other fellas did train with us and all three just trained with us (this morning).

“They are all available and they are all fit and eager to play.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie