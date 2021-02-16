Ireland name 24-man squad for training camp as Farrell releases 12 players

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named a 24-man squad for a two-day training camp this week as they turn their attention towards a trip to Rome to play Italy in the Six Nations in two weekends’ time.

Farrell has released the following 12 players to their provinces for Guinness PRO14 action this weekend:

Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan

Leinster: Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan

Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell

Ulster: Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole.

John Cooney, Harry Byrne, and Eric O’Sullivan have also returned to their provinces after providing specialist injury cover before Ireland’s defeat to France last weekend.

Farrell’s 24-man training squad will gather for a two-day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday this week as they prepare for the Italy clash on Saturday 27 February.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ireland say that Billy Burns, Cian Healy, and Iain Henderson “will follow the appropriate protocols this week” after being removed for Head Injury Assessments against France. Burns did not return from his, although Healy and Henderson did.

Ireland training squad:

Forwards:

Cian Healy

Dave Kilcoyne

Ed Byrne

Rob Herring

Ronan Kelleher

Tadhg Furlong

Andrew Porter

Iain Henderson

James Ryan

Tadhg Beirne

Will Connors

Rhys Ruddock

CJ Stander

Josh van der Flier

Backs:

Conor Murray

Jamison Gibson Park

Johnny Sexton

Billy Burns

Robbie Henshaw

Garry Ringrose

Keith Earls

James Lowe

Hugo Keenan

Jordan Larmour.