Ireland name 24-man squad for training camp as Farrell releases 12 players

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named a 24-man squad for a two-day training camp this week as they turn their attention towards a trip to Rome to play Italy in the Six Nations in two weekends’ time.
Farrell has released the following 12 players to their provinces for Guinness PRO14 action this weekend:
Connacht: Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Dave Heffernan
Leinster: Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne, Jack Conan
Munster: Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell
Ulster: Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole.
John Cooney, Harry Byrne, and Eric O’Sullivan have also returned to their provinces after providing specialist injury cover before Ireland’s defeat to France last weekend.
Farrell’s 24-man training squad will gather for a two-day mini-camp on Thursday and Friday this week as they prepare for the Italy clash on Saturday 27 February.
Ireland say that Billy Burns, Cian Healy, and Iain Henderson “will follow the appropriate protocols this week” after being removed for Head Injury Assessments against France. Burns did not return from his, although Healy and Henderson did.
Ireland training squad:
Forwards:
Cian Healy
Dave Kilcoyne
Ed Byrne
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Tadhg Furlong
Andrew Porter
Iain Henderson
James Ryan
Tadhg Beirne
Will Connors
Rhys Ruddock
CJ Stander
Josh van der Flier
Backs:
Conor Murray
Jamison Gibson Park
Johnny Sexton
Billy Burns
Robbie Henshaw
Garry Ringrose
Keith Earls
James Lowe
Hugo Keenan
Jordan Larmour.
