Know your sport? The Sports Quiz of the Week is ready and waiting on you

After Manchester United's midweek win over Partizan Belgrade, Paul Scholes said his former club play like... '... a team of Gary Breens.' '... a team who really has their act together.'

'... a team of strangers.' '... a team who could use another Paul Scholes comeback from retirement.'

Which Galway player was nominated for the 2019 LGFA Senior Player of the Year award? Sinead Burke Louise Ward

Olivia Diviliy Tracey Leonard

Isa Nacewa's intriguing critique of Joe Schmidt's final year in charge of Ireland was first aired on which World Cup winner's podcast? Piri Weepu Will Greenwood

Martin Johnson Richie McCaw

After a tumultuous few weeks in basketball, what cause were many activists at NBA games showing support for this week? Gun law reform Democracy in Hong Kong

Raising the salary cap Extinction Rebellion

What sporting event proudly unveiled this logo on Monday? Bord Gais U20 hurling championship Tinder Taekwondo European Championships 2021

2024 Olympic Games Qatar 2022 World Cup

Tipperary hurler James Barry announced his retirement today. Can you name his club? Thurles Sarsfields Loughmore-Castleiney

Upperchurch-Drombane Holycross-Ballycahill

Derek Pender plays his last League of Ireland game tonight. What club does he currently captain? Bohemians Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic Shelbourne

Wales' Rugby World Cup quarter-final win against France swung on a red card for Sebastien Vahaamahina. How long has the second row been banned for his vicious elbow to Aaron Wainwright's jaw? 6 weeks 7 weeks

8 weeks 10 weeks

Bernard Brogan retired this week from inter-county football. When did he win the Footballer of the Year award? 2010 2011

2013 2015