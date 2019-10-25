TagsSee other tags
Know your sport? The Sports Quiz of the Week is ready and waiting on you
It’s a long weekend ahead, so take your time picking your answers.
After Manchester United's midweek win over Partizan Belgrade, Paul Scholes said his former club play like...
'... a team of Gary Breens.'
'... a team who really has their act together.'
'... a team of strangers.'
'... a team who could use another Paul Scholes comeback from retirement.'
Which Galway player was nominated for the 2019 LGFA Senior Player of the Year award?
Sinead Burke
Louise Ward
Olivia Diviliy
Tracey Leonard
Isa Nacewa's intriguing critique of Joe Schmidt's final year in charge of Ireland was first aired on which World Cup winner's podcast?
Piri Weepu
Will Greenwood
Martin Johnson
Richie McCaw
After a tumultuous few weeks in basketball, what cause were many activists at NBA games showing support for this week?
Gun law reform
Democracy in Hong Kong
Raising the salary cap
Extinction Rebellion
What sporting event proudly unveiled this logo on Monday?
Bord Gais U20 hurling championship
Tinder Taekwondo European Championships 2021
2024 Olympic Games
Qatar 2022 World Cup
Tipperary hurler James Barry announced his retirement today. Can you name his club?
Thurles Sarsfields
Loughmore-Castleiney
Upperchurch-Drombane
Holycross-Ballycahill
Derek Pender plays his last League of Ireland game tonight. What club does he currently captain?
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers
St Patrick's Athletic
Shelbourne
Wales' Rugby World Cup quarter-final win against France swung on a red card for Sebastien Vahaamahina. How long has the second row been banned for his vicious elbow to Aaron Wainwright's jaw?
6 weeks
7 weeks
8 weeks
10 weeks
Bernard Brogan retired this week from inter-county football. When did he win the Footballer of the Year award?
2010
2011
2013
2015
These four rugby players are in the Ireland Women training squad for a camp with Scotland. Which of them has already sampled international rugby?
Shannon Touhey
Beibhinn Parsons
Dorothy Wall
Grace Miller
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Must try harder at sports.
