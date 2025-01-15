Leinster's Rabah Slimani named in France's Six Nations squad

LEINSTER PROP RABAH Slimani has been named in France’s 42-man squad for the Six Nations.

Slimani played the last of his 57 Tests in 2019, and is a standout return for Les Bleus.

Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor, is among the uncapped players. The 23-year-old Toulouse lock was born in Ireland before coming through the ranks in French rugby.

Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, who were investigated for rape in Argentina before the case was dismissed last month, were both named in the squad.

In December, the case against the pair, both 21, was dropped after the two forwards had been accused of rape in July after France had played Los Pumas on tour.

La Rochelle flanker Jegou and Pau lock Auradou insisted they had consensual sex with a 39-year-old woman after a night of drinking following their Test debuts.

France coach Fabien Galthie insisted this week that “the case was dropped which is clear and obvious. From the moment the case was dropped, we consider them innocent”.

“From the moment when a case is dropped, after a coherent procedure, they can be selected,” the former France captain added.

However, the case is not yet laid to rest as the complainant’s lawyer Natacha Romano has appealed the case’s dismissal with a hearing set for February 10-11 which comes in the middle of the Six Nations.

There is also a return, after 17 months on the sidelines with injuries, of Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack.

The 25-year-old, who has won 37 France caps, has in that time missed out on the 2023 World Cup and last year’s Six Nations with a serious knee injury while a calf injury resulted in him missing the November internationals.

Galthie has been forced into springing some selection surprises owing to the absence of a raft of experienced players such as Gael Fickou, Charles Ollivon and Reda Wardi.

There are call-ups for Noah Nene, who plays centre for Dax in the second division ProD2 and Toulon lock Matthias Halagahu. Other uncapped players named in the squad include Perpignan prop Giorgi Beria, Bordeaux-Begles hooker Maxime Lamothe and Toulon winger Gael Drean.

France open their Six Nations campaign at home against Wales on 31 January. There follow three away trips, against England on 8 February, Italy on 23 February and two-time defending champions Ireland on 8 March.

The French wrap up their championship against Scotland at the Stade de France on 15 March.

France squad

Prop (8): Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Georges-Henri Colombe, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Rabah Slimani, Dany Priso

Hooker (3): Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka

Second row (6): Hugo Auradou, Joshua Brennan, Thibaud Flament, Matthias Halagahu, Emmanuel Meafou, Romain Taofifenua

Back row (7): Esteban Abadie, Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Marko Gazzotti, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch

Scrum-half (3): Antoine Dupont, Nolann Le Garrec, Maxime Lucu

Fly-half (2): Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack

Winger (5): Theo Attissogbe, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Gael Drean, Damian Penaud, Gabin Villiere

Centre (6): Pierre-Louis Barassi, Nicolas Depoortere, Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene.

– © AFP 2025