Saturday 10 April 2021
'I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable.'

The Tipperary native made history today at Aintree.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 6:52 PM
Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning on Minella Times.
Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning on Minella Times.
Image: PA

AN EMOTIONAL RACHAEL Blackmore said she was ‘blown away’ after making history in winning today’s Aintree Grand National.

Blackmore steered Minella Times to glory, becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the famous steeplechase.

It was the latest landmark moment for the Tipperary native after her stunning success at Cheltenham when she won the Champion Hurdle and the leading jockey award.

“I don’t feel male or female right now, I don’t even feel human. This is just unbelievable,” said Blackmore to ITV in the immediate aftermath of the race.

“This is a massive deal for me personally, not the fact I’m a female. The thing that hit me when I crossed the line was that I’d won the National, not that I’m the first female to win the National. I’m just delighted.”

Minella Times won by over six lengths from Balko Des Flos after a ‘sensational spin’ for Blackmore.

“I just cannot believe it. He was an absolutely sensational spin.

“He was just incredible. He jumped beautifully. I was trying to wait for as long as I could. I didn’t feel crossing the Melling Road, I was running away but when we jumped the last and I asked him for a bit, he was there. It’s just incredible.

“This is the Aintree Grand National. I’m completely blown away.

“He was able to travel into a gap, I seemed to have loads of space everywhere and you couldn’t have wished for a better passage. He was just unbelievable, he really was, his jumping was second to none.”

Blackmore hailed trainer Henry De Bromhead, who she had combined with for a memorable success on Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle last month, and owner JP McManus.

randox-health-grand-national-festival-2021-grand-national-day-aintree-racecourse Trainer Henry De Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore after Minella Times wins the Aintree Grand National. Source: PA

“My God, what Henry De Bromhead does with these horses, I don’t know but I’m so lucky to be riding them.

“He trained a one-two there which is incredible. That can’t be forgotten in the whole scheme of things.

“It’s great to win it in these colours, too. It’s always a privilege to ride for JP McManus and to win it for him is unbelievable. They’ve had a tough year so hopefully this can make things a little easier.”

Tributes poured in for Blackmore after from winning trainer De Bromhead and two-time Grand National winner Ruby Walsh.

- Additional quotes by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

