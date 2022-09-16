Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rachael Blackmore delivers poignant win for Henry de Bromhed

Ingenious Stroke won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase at Downpatrick.

Henry de Bromhead [file photo].
HENRY DE BROMHEAD registered his first winner since the tragic death of his son, Jack, when Ingenious Stroke won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase at Downpatrick.

The 13-year-old died following a fall in a pony race at Glenbeigh Festival in Co Kerry on 3 September.

Ingenious Stroke was sent off the 100-30 joint-favourite in the hands of stable rider Rachael Blackmore.

The six-year-old came home a length winner over Final Orders and an emotional Blackmore acknowledged the ongoing sense of loss.

Blackmore said: “He did it really well, he ran around a bit at the end.

“It is great to get but obviously winners don’t feel the same now.

“We are all thinking of Jack.”

