Rachel Darragh. James Crombie/INPHO
Olympics 2024

Rachel Darragh bows out after straight sets defeat to Carolina Marin

Former Olympic champion too strong for Donegal competitor.
2.03pm, 31 Jul 2024
RACHEL DARRAGH IS out of the Olympics following a straight sets defeat to Spaniard Carolina Marin. 

The Donegal woman lost out 21-5, 21-5 to an opponent who is a former Olympic champion and three-time world champion. 

Marin, the fourth seed, was favoured strongly to win this group match. Darragh competed gamely but the difference in class to one of the truly elite competitors in the sport was evident.  

If the 26-year-old from Raphoe leaves Paris with regrets, it will be in not getting over the line against Switzerland’s Jenjira Stadelmann yesterday, despite being in control for much of the contest and seeing a match point slip away.  

Darragh had match point at 22-21 over the Swiss woman in the second set only for Stadelmann to survive it and win the set 24-22, levelling the match before clinching it with a 21-15 win in the third.

The group of three which included Stadelmann, a European bronze medallist, and Marin was a tough draw for Darragh, whose singles campaign is now over.  

Ronan Early
