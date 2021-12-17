Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ospreys' European trip to Racing is off due to Covid-19 cases

The Top 14 club have been awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Dec 2021, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,425 Views 2 Comments
The Paris La Defense Arena.
TOMORROW’S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS Cup clash between Racing 92 and Ospreys is the latest match to be called off.

The Pool A fixture was due to take place at Paris La Defense Arena tomorrow evening.

However, a number of positive Covid-19 tests among the Welsh club’s playing staff has led to today’s decision by the EPCR.

As a result, Racing have been awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win, in accordance with the competition’s rules.

“EPCR would like to emphasise that awarding the match to Racing 92 is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction,” a statement reads.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Former Munster hooker Mike Sherry joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss all the goings on from one of the most insane weeks of Irish rugby news in living memory.

