Ospreys' European trip to Racing is off due to Covid-19 cases

TOMORROW’S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS Cup clash between Racing 92 and Ospreys is the latest match to be called off.

The Pool A fixture was due to take place at Paris La Defense Arena tomorrow evening.

However, a number of positive Covid-19 tests among the Welsh club’s playing staff has led to today’s decision by the EPCR.

As a result, Racing have been awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win, in accordance with the competition’s rules.

“EPCR would like to emphasise that awarding the match to Racing 92 is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction,” a statement reads.

