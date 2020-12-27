BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 27 December 2020
Racing at Limerick cancelled due to waterlogging

Racing at Leopardstown, however, is set to go ahead as planned today.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 11:16 AM
LIMERICK’S CARD on Sunday was called off due to waterlogging while the meeting there on Monday must pass an 8am precautionary inspection following 18mm of overnight rain on already heavy ground.

Elsewhere, Chepstow’s Coral Welsh Grand National meeting has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The fixture has had no luck down the years on the weather front and once more course officials were forced to admit defeat.

Earlier in the week there had been optimism that the prestigious card, which also features the Grade One Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle, would survive but a further downfall overnight from Storm Bella left the course with patches of false ground.

Clerk of the course Libby O’Flaherty inspected at 7.45am but was left with no choice but to call the meeting off.

“We’ve had another 27mm overnight and this morning, up to 7am when I was walking the track,” said O’Flaherty.

“It’s so annoying as there’s just one area of false ground down the back straight and I was trying to find a way around it but there just isn’t one.”

Speaking later in the morning O’Flaherty confirmed that the meeting would now be run on January 9.

“We’ve rescheduled for January 9. It should be like-for-like but we are just waiting for official confirmation that the card will be exactly the same,” she said.

Monday’s meeting at Leicester was also abandoned due to a waterlogged track following an inspection at 9.30am on Sunday.

Heavy rain overnight had left false patches on already heavy ground.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

