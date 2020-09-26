BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 26 September 2020
Advertisement

Late Russell magic sees Racing past Saracens and into Champions Cup final

Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan started for the French club, who won with Juan Imhoff’s 76th-minute try.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 3:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,392 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5215571

Racing 19

Saracens 15

IT LOOKED AS though Saracens had ground their way into another European final but, with the clock running down and Racing seemingly beaten, Finn Russell produced his moment of magic.

He had been shut down by the imposing Saracens defence up until this moment but kept believing in his attacking class to produce a perfect chip over the English side’s advancing line for centre Virimi Vakatawa to gather on the full.

Vakatawa passed back to Russell, working hard to support, and the brilliant Scotland out-half calmly moved the ball on to finisher extraordinaire Juan Imhoff to send Racing into their third Champions Cup final with his 76th-minute try.

simon-zebo-is-tackled-by-elliot-daly Simon Zebo was at fullback for Racing. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

The Top 14 side advance into the European decider in three weekends’ time and will face the winner of today’s Exeter and Toulouse semi-final, having come close to being completely stifled by Mark McCall’s Saracens.

Stand-in out-half Alex Goode had slotted five penalties for the English outfit to leave them 15-12 ahead in the closing 10 minutes but Racing finally found a solution as Imhoff finished.

Racing’s Irish trio of the energetic Simon Zebo, Donnacha Ryan – who was superb in the second row – and attack coach Mike Prendergast were all part of the victory as the French club’s quest to win their first European title continues.

They had scored four penalties from scrum-halves Teddy Iribaren and Maxime Machenaud’s place-kicking at their Paris La Défense Arena to keep themselves in touch with Saracens before that brilliant late flourish.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

richard-wigglesworth-kicks-past-donnacha-ryan Donnacha Ryan and Racing were left dejected.

Racing had been 9-6 ahead at the half-time break of this semi-final but Saracens ground their way into a 15-9 lead in the third quarter.

Machenaud’s penalty drew Racing back to within three points with 10 minutes left and Racing finally produced a big linebreak through centre Virimi Vakatawa only to knock on inside the Saracens 22.

It looked like it might be the last chance but Russell conjured his magic and Racing advance onto the final as McCall’s Saracens bow out of top-level rugby for a season.

Racing scorers:

Tries: Juan Imhoff

Conversion: Maxime Machenaud [1 from 1]

Penalties: Teddy Iribaren [3 from 4], Maxime Machenaud [1 from 1]

Saracens scorers:

Penalties: Alex Goode [5 from 5] 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie