Watch: Rafa Benitez and Jamie Carragher break down Liverpool's 2005 Champions League 'miracle'

The Reds beat AC Milan after producing one of the most famous sporting comebacks ever.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 10:25 AM
THE LATEST EDITION of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football featured Rafa Benitez in the studio alongside Jamie Carragher, and the current Dalian Yifang manager did not disappoint, providing plenty of insightful analysis.

The pair devoted a considerable amount of time to Liverpool’s famous 2005 Champions League triumph, widely known as Miracle of Istanbul, when Benitez managed the side to an improbable victory in a game that featured Carragher at the back.

The Reds memorably found themselves 3-0 down at half-time, before coming back to draw level, and ultimately winning the match on penalties.

The Spaniard went into detail explaining some of his key decisions — the controversial choice to start Harry Kewell, speaking to Steven Gerrard about his different role and introducing Didi Hamann at half time.

Check out the fascinating discussion below. 

