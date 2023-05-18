'It's a decision my body is taking': 14-time French Open champ Nadal out of Roland Garros

RAFAEL NADAL HAS withdrawan from the French Open because his hip injury has not healed and said he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis.

“It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” said the 36-year-old Spanish superstar, who has played at the claycourt major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times.

Nadal said he was taking a few months off before starting to play again.

“It’s probably going to be my last year on the professional tour, I can’t say this 100% because you never know what’s going to happen,” he told a news conference.

