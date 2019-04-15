This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

I thought he would be a d***head: How 'humble' Sterling changed De Bruyne's mind

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on the uncertain beginning behind his close friendship with Raheem Sterling.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Apr 2019, 3:07 PM
35 minutes ago 1,328 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4592476
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring against West Brom in January 2018.
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring against West Brom in January 2018.
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring against West Brom in January 2018.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has admitted to thinking Raheem Sterling would be a “dickhead” before getting to know his “humble” Manchester City team-mate.

Midfielder De Bruyne and England star Sterling signed for City within just over a month of each other in 2015 and have been at the forefront of the club’s successful spell under Pep Guardiola.

But as the Belgium international revealed in a column for The Players’ Tribune website, he feared the portrayal of Sterling as “flashy” in some sections of the media would put their personalities at odds.

“Before I came to Manchester City, I didn’t really know what to make of this Raheem Sterling guy,” De Bruyne said.

I had never met him, and from what I’d read about him in the English press, I thought he was going to be a very different character. I didn’t think he’d be a bad guy, really. But the tabloids were always claiming that he was arrogant. So, I guess I thought he’d be… what do the English call it? A bit of a dickhead, maybe?

Sterling, who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Liverpool for a fee reportedly nearing £50million, has often spoken out against his unfavourable depiction in certain news publications.

More recent attention has centred on his campaigning against racial abuse and his star performances in City’s push for a second successive Premier League title.

De Bruyne assisted the first of the attacker’s two goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace and revealed their “strong connection” extends beyond the pitch.

“Truthfully, I don’t have many close friends – inside or outside of football. It takes me a really long time to open up to people,” the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man said.

“But over time I got closer to Raheem, because our sons were born around the same time, so they would always play together.

“I really got to know Raheem, and I recognised what a smart and genuine person he is. He couldn’t be more different from what the tabloids were saying.

“This is the real truth: Raheem is one of the nicest, most humble guys I’ve met in football.”

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Fit-again Sanchez back for Man United’s trip to Barcelona

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie