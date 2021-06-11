BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 12 June 2021
Advertisement

Raheem Sterling honoured by Queen for racial equality fight

The 26-year-old has been heavily involved in anti-racism and anti-discrimination campaigns.

By AFP Friday 11 Jun 2021, 11:56 PM
1 hour ago 550 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5464884
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: PA
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY and England forward Raheem Sterling was on Friday named in Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of his work to promote racial equality in sport.

The 26-year-old, who has been heavily involved in anti-racism and anti-discrimination campaigns, has been made an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

Sterling, a Premier League and League Cup winner with City this season, has been subjected to racial slurs in stadiums and online during his career.

In 2019, he took part in an anti-racism campaign, “No Room For Racism” and spoke out last year as the Black Lives Matter movement gained traction following the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

The award comes just days after England players were booed by fans for taking the knee to protest against racial injustice before friendly matches ahead of Euro 2020.

Almost a quarter, or 262 people, on the main honours list, which rewards individuals’ bravery, service or achievement in their fields, have been recommended for coronavirus-related activities.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson received an MBE for services to football and charity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Liverpool and England manager Roy Hodgson received a CBE in recognition of his long and distinguished career in football.

The 73-year-old stepped down as Crystal Palace boss at the end of the season and is likely to retire from management.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie