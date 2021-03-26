Pro14 announces fixture details of Rainbow Cup with South African sides

PRO14 RUGBY HAS announced fixture details of the new 16-team Rainbow Cup.

South African franchises the Lions, the Stormers, the Sharks, and the Bulls will face the existing Pro14 clubs for the first time this year.

In a change to the original format and scheduling, the tournament will start with three rounds of Irish derbies — beginning the weekend of 24 April — before the South African teams travel to Europe for rounds four to six (pending travel approvals by the relevant authorities and governments).

No European clubs will make the trip to South Africa.

After the six rounds are played, the sides ranked first and second in the table will meet in the Rainbow Cup final on 19 June.

“Everyone is glad that we can now put some certainty into the rugby calendar in what has been an unpredictable period,” said David Jordan, Pro14 Rugby tournament director.

“Planning for a cross-hemisphere competition where the situation has been so fluid has provided many challenges, but we believe we have found a solution that is practical and safe to deliver a unique competition that supporters can get excited about.

“Throughout the Guinness Pro14 season, we have liaised with our unions and their governments to ensure we are meeting the conditions set out for elite sport to operate. We are very grateful for that support, without which a cross-border competition such as ours could not have taken place.”

Rainbow Cup fixtures

Round 1 – Weekend of 24 April

Ulster v Connacht

Leinster v Munster

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Scarlets

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks

Round 2 – Weekend of 1 May

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions

Round 2 – Weekend of 8 May

Connacht v Leinster

Munster v Ulster

Zebre v Benetton

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh

Cardiff Blues v Dragons

Scarlets v Ospreys

Round 3 – Weekend of 8 May

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers

Round 3 – Weekend of 15 May

Munster v Connacht

Leinster v Ulster

Benetton v Zebre

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues

Dragons v Ospreys

Round 4 – Weekend of 29 May

Round 5 – Weekend of 5 June

Round 6 – Weekend of 12 June

Final – Weekend of 19 June

