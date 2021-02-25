BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

‘If you ask me, Messi or Ronaldo, I’d say Ramos’ – Bailly's praise for Madrid defender amid Man Utd links

The Red Devils centre-half says the World Cup winner, who continues to run down his contract in Spain, has been his “greatest inspiration”

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 10:48 AM
24 minutes ago 777 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5364823
Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.

ERIC BAILLY HAS offered a unique take on one of the longest-running debates in world football, with the Manchester United defender saying: “If you ask me, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, I’d say Sergio Ramos”.

For well over a decade now, questions regarding the best of all time have tended to focus on the Argentine and Portuguese superstars gracing the books of Barcelona and Juventus.

Opinion can be divided, with Bailly taking things one step further by completely overlooking a duo with 11 Ballons d’Or between them and throwing an entirely different option into the mix.

Asked for his take on the ‘greatest’ debate, Bailly has told Guillem Balague’s YouTube channel: “My greatest inspiration has always been Ramos.

“I’ve admired him for a long time, because of what he does in football and how he keeps going at a high level.

“For me, he’s one of the best players in the history of football. Everyone has an opinion, but he is one of the best, the perfect reference point for me.

“If you ask me, Messi or Ronaldo, I’d say Ramos.”

The Real Madrid centre-half has, like Messi and Ronaldo, spent several years at the very top of his chosen profession.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He has been at Santiago Bernabeu since 2005, with 668 appearances made for one of the biggest sporting institutions on the planet, while registering a remarkable haul of 100 goals from the back.

Ramos has lifted five La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey, four Champions League crowns and four Club World Cups.

He has also taken in 178 outings for Spain, becoming the most-capped European player in history, and helped La Roja to glory at the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back Euros in 2008 and 2012.

Despite being a long-serving stalwart at Real Madrid, the iconic centre-half is seeing his current contract run down.

As things stand, the 34-year-old is due to hit free agency in the summer.

Various landing spots have been mooted for him, with no fresh terms thrashed out in the Spanish capital, and a new challenge could be on the cards.

United are among those to have been linked with Ramos, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is urged to bolster his back line, and it could be that Bailly finds himself lining up alongside his idol in 2021-22.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie