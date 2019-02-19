This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers director hits out at BBC Scotland's coverage of his club

Stewart Robertson accused the broadcaster of ‘vilifying’ Alfredo Morelos.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,250 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4501934
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

RANGERS’ MANAGING-DIRECTOR Stewart Robertson has criticised BBC Scotland’s coverage of his club, accusing the broadcaster of “vilifying” Alfredo Morelos. 

In an interview with the club’s in-house broadcaster, Robertson called for clarification surrounding the retrospective adjudication of off-the-ball incidents, and accused what he perceives to be an undue emphasis by BBC Scotland on his club of influencing the incidents reviewed by the Scottish FA. 

“The incidents that have been reviewed this season wouldn’t have been reviewed last year, or some of those incidents.

“That is leading to confusion that there is much more inconsistency and it definitely feels that we are re-refereeing games.

It also feels as though the incidents that are highlighted on the television at the weekend are the incidents which are being picked up by the compliance officer on a Monday, so I’ve heard this expression of trial by TV or trial by [BBC Scotland highlights show] Sportscene and that certainly seems to be the way it is going.

“I understand that complaints come in from all avenues but the correlation between what is shown on the television at the weekend and what is dealt with on a Monday is very high.

“Incidents are highlighted from all sorts of sources but the correlation with Sportscene is very high.

We, as a club have had our own issues with the BBC. The BBC have refused to attend Ibrox since November 2015 and the dispute has gone on for much longer than that but they’ve confirmed to us recently that they won’t come to Ibrox, and they did ask to come to Ibrox but only to cover matches.

“They wouldn’t interview the manager or the players. So if they are treating us differently in that respect, are there other areas where they are treating Rangers differently? In terms of incidents being highlighted at the weekend.

“You only have to go back to the Alfredo Morelos incident after the Old Firm game where they seemed to spend an inordinate amount of time examine Alfredo’s actions but no time at all on any other incidents from that game.

“And Morelos was effectively vilified for three weeks on various BBC platforms so the question is, if they are treating us differently and they have confirmed in writing that they are treating us differently to other Premiership clubs, where else are they treating us differently?” 

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Alfredo Morelos clashes with Celtic's Ryan Christie. Source: Jeff Holmes

Footage showed Morelos becoming embroiled in a number of tetchy, off-the-ball incidents in last month’s game with Celtic, for which he did not receive a suspension. 

In a statement, BBC Scotland say they are “editorially fair” in covering Rangers, and clarified that their dispute with Rangers stretches back to the banning of BBC journalist Chris McLoughlin in August, 2015. 

“The central part of this dispute is that Rangers is continuing to operate an exceptional ban of one of our journalists.

We have offered to return to Ibrox to provide commentary, as per our contracted rights, while we try to find a permanent solution to the overall dispute, but Rangers have said this is unacceptable.

“Our coverage, including analysis and comment, is editorially fair. We will continue to speak to both Rangers and the SPFL about the situation as we believe it’s in the best interest of our audiences to restore the ability to bring commentaries from all SPFL grounds.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Farrell included in Ireland squad for Italy trip but no Ringrose, Ruddock or Addison
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    Scotland playmaker Russell ruled out of France clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    Manchester City dealt double injury blow ahead of Schalke tie
    'Messi is the only genius in world football', says ex-Real Madrid boss Capello
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    IRELAND
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsene Wenger surprised at Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal exit
    Arsene Wenger surprised at Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal exit
    Boost for Spurs as Kane returns to training well ahead of schedule
    Wenger 'surprised' to watch Mourinho describe him as one of the best managers in history

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie