Danilo celebrates after scoring Rangers' sixth against Ross County. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
Scotland

Rangers hit Ross County for six to go top of the Scottish Premiership

Celtic can go back to the top of the table when they travel to St. Mirren on Sunday.
6.28pm, 24 Aug 2024
270
0

Rangers 6

Ross County 0

CYRIEL DESSERS AND Rabbi Matondo both scored twice as a rampant Rangers routed Ross County 6-0 to go top of the Scottish Premiership.

Tom Lawrence and Danilo were also on target as Philippe Clement’s men boosted their confidence ahead of the trip to Celtic next weekend.

In what could be Rangers’ final match of their temporary stay at Hampden Park due to ongoing renovation works at Ibrox, they produced their most convincing performance of the season to date.

Dessers has now struck five times in six games this season and opened the scoring on 18 minutes.

Rabbi Matondo has been linked with a move away before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

However, the Welsh winger gave Clement food for thought with two goals and two assists.

Matondo finished the game as a contest when he converted from James Tavernier’s cross just before half-time.

Dessers and Matondo netted again at the start of the second half either side of Lawrence’s strike.

Substitute Danilo then rounded off a fine afternoon for Rangers with his first goal since November after a lengthy knee injury.

Rangers lead Celtic by one point, but the Hoops can go back to the top of the table when they travel to St. Mirren on Sunday.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
