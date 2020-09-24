Rangers set up Galatasaray showdown with comfortable win in Holland

Willem II 0-4 Rangers

RANGERS THRASHED WILLEM II on Thursday evening to join rivals Celtic in the Europa League playoff round.

Steven Gerrard’s side were helped by two goals in three minutes midway through the first half.

James Tavernier netted a penalty and Ryan Kent pounced on a fumble from Willem goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter to double the visitors’ lead.

Kent turned provider as Filip Helander headed Rangers’ third in the 55th minutes before Connor Goldson also headed home to seal the victory and set up an Ibrox clash with Galatasaray.

Gerrard knows his team will have a much stiffer test against the Turkish outfit, who boast Colombia star Radamel Falcao and Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate Ryan Babel among their ranks.

“Listen, we will certainly take confidence from tonight and tap into our results from the last couple of years,” he said.

“But, let’s have it right, Galatasaray are a big club, a massive team and they are certainly coming to Ibrox as favourites, for sure.

“It is very frustrating, obviously, not to have our full house and that atmosphere behind us that would give us some kind of advantage.

“But I think it is going to be a really tough game without that there.

“The players deserve the opportunity and we will give it everything that we have got.”

