BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Rangers set up Galatasaray showdown with comfortable win in Holland

Tavernier, Kent, Helander and Goldson scored the goals in a 4-0 victory over Willem II.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 10:44 PM
5 minutes ago 107 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5214249
Quadruple dutch: Rangers celebrate win over Willem.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Quadruple dutch: Rangers celebrate win over Willem.
Quadruple dutch: Rangers celebrate win over Willem.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

Willem II 0-4 Rangers

RANGERS THRASHED WILLEM II on Thursday evening to join rivals Celtic in the Europa League playoff round.

Steven Gerrard’s side were helped by two goals in three minutes midway through the first half.

James Tavernier netted a penalty and Ryan Kent pounced on a fumble from Willem  goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter to double the visitors’ lead.

Kent turned provider as Filip Helander headed Rangers’ third in the 55th minutes before Connor Goldson also headed home to seal the victory and set up an Ibrox clash with Galatasaray.

Gerrard knows his team will have a much stiffer test against the Turkish outfit, who boast Colombia star Radamel Falcao and Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate Ryan Babel among their ranks.

“Listen, we will certainly take confidence from tonight and tap into our results from the last couple of years,” he said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But, let’s have it right, Galatasaray are a big club, a massive team and they are certainly coming to Ibrox as favourites, for sure.

“It is very frustrating, obviously, not to have our full house and that atmosphere behind us that would give us some kind of advantage.

“But I think it is going to be a really tough game without that there.

“The players deserve the opportunity and we will give it everything that we have got.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie