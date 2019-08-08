This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gerrard's Rangers hold advantage in Europa League qualifier after six-goal thriller

The visitors defeated Midtjylland in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 10:29 PM
58 minutes ago 2,203 Views No Comments
Rangers players celebrate a goal by Alfredo Morelos.
Image: Henning Bagger
Rangers players celebrate a goal by Alfredo Morelos.
Image: Henning Bagger

RANGERS WILL TAKE a two-goal advantage into the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie against Midtjylland after winning a thriller 4-2 in Herning.

Steven Gerrard’s side were flying at 3-0 thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Nikola Katic, but the home side responded through Frank Onyeka and Sory Kaba.

However, Scott Arfield’s cool finish 20 minutes from time gave Rangers a comfortable buffer ahead of the return fixture at Ibrox next week.

The visitors had been frustrated in their efforts until Morelos nodded home James Tavernier’s wicked right-wing centre two minutes before the break.

Aribo finished a brilliant counter led by the dangerous Jordan Jones seven minutes after the restart and Rangers were cruising when Katic drilled home.

But Midtjylland fought back into the tie when Onyeka finished well on the spin two minutes later, while Kaba’s edge-of-the-box effort further reduced the deficit.

Rangers kept coming, and Tavernier played a pass into the right channel for Morelos, who set up Arfield to provide a side-footed finish into the bottom-left corner. 

Gerrard’s side will now look to complete the job when Midtjylland visit Glasgow on 15 August.

The42 Team

