Rangers held in Premiership opener

RANGERS WERE forced to settle for a disappointing 0-0 draw against Hearts in the opening game of the new Scottish Premiership season on Saturday.

With Scottish champions Celtic starting their title defence at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday, Rangers had an opportunity to state intent to their title rivals.

But Philippe Clement’s side produced an erratic display at Tynecastle characterised by poor finishing and a lack of cohesion in midfield.

It was exactly the kind of concerning display Rangers fans had feared after Clement sounded a warning on the eve of Rangers’ latest bid to win their first title since 2021.

The Belgian took over from Michael Beale last October and sparked an upturn in form that included a League Cup triumph and briefly brought them back into title contention before Celtic pulled away in the closing stages.

But just 24 hours after agreeing to extend his contract until 2028, Clement hardly inspired confidence when he admitted before kick-off that his squad was “probably not stronger” than last season and might need several months to get up to speed.

Rangers endured a difficult close season marred by unconvincing friendly performances, debatable transfer activity and construction delays that meant their renovated Ibrox stadium was not available for the start of the season.

And Clement’s cautious tone appeared prophetic as Rangers struggled to keep Hearts at bay in a frantic start.

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland, who scored 24 league goals last season, started for Hearts amid speculation over a potential move to Rangers.

Shankland took just 60 seconds to underline his quality with a stinging strike that forced a good stop from Jack Butland.

- Rangers on the ropes -

The Rangers goalkeeper was called into action again moments later to repel James Penrice’s strike after a slick move carved open the visitors’ defence.

Rangers were on the ropes and Yan Dhanda’s curler ricocheted off the crossbar as Hearts pressure mounted.

Connor Barron made his Rangers debut after joining from Aberdeen, but Robin Propper, who signed from FC Twente on Thursday, was denied his Rangers debut due to paperwork.

Barron was inches away from putting Rangers ahead against the run of play but the midfielder’s low drive was clawed to safety by Zander Clark.

Cyriel Dessers squandered an even better chance for Rangers when the striker scooped over from close range.

Hearts were just as profligate as Barrie McKay blazed over from Dhanda’s defence-splitting pass.

Dhanda appealed in vain for a penalty after his cross hit Barron on the hand, but Rangers finally had some momentum and Clark saved well from Dessers just before half-time.

Dessers missed another golden opportunity early in the second half, the striker’s luck completely out as he hit the bar from close range and watched in disbelief as the rebound cannoned off the post.

Vaclav Cerny came off the bench for his Rangers debut after signing on loan from Wolfsburg, before Clark’s superb save stopped Tom Lawrence’s half-volley dipping into the top corner.

Held in check for long periods by the Rangers defence, Shankland managed to wriggle clear for a near-post effort that Butland parried away, but neither side could find a winner.

Motherwell host Ross County in Saturday’s other game, with the remainder of the opening matches played across Sunday and Monday.

