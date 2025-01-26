Disappointment for ex-Ireland international Goodwin as Rangers prevail

RANGERS CAME from behind to win for the first time in the William Hill Premiership this season with an eventful 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

The home side took the lead through loan striker Sam Dalby in the 19th minute but Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande levelled after 37 minutes and defender Robin Propper put his side ahead shortly after half-time with a deflected drive.

Striker Cyriel Dessers, who had scored a stunning equaliser in the 2-1 Europa League defeat by Manchester United on Thursday night, added a wonderful third goal.

There was more drama when Diomande, returning after being suspended for the game at Old Trafford, was controversially sent off in the fifth minute of added time by referee Nick Walsh for tangling with United defender Kevin Holt.

Philippe Clement’s side are now 10 points behind leaders Celtic, who have played a game less after their match on Saturday against Dundee was called off due to weather damage to their stadium.

Rangers had fallen behind on seven previous occasions in the league, drawing three and losing four, but they proved too strong for Jim Goodwin’s third-placed United.

As expected Clement rang the changes with Clinton Nsiala, Diomande, Ianis Hagi and Dessers returning, with Leon Balogun, Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny, all injured at Old Trafford, missing, as was Ridvan Yilmaz.

Goodwin’s side also showed four changes with Dublin-born striker Ruari Paton, on loan from Port Vale, making his first United start after coming off the bench in Monday’s Scottish Cup defeat to neighbours Dundee while Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham replace Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

The visitors almost fell behind in the fourth minute when Dalby headed a Ryan Strain corner against the post before Rangers skipper James Tavernier hooked the ball away to safety.

The next real goalmouth action came in the 16th minute when visiting keeper Jack Butland was forced into a fine save from Luca Stephenson’s drive from distance before Dalby headed wide.

However, Dalby, whose loan from Wrexham will go onto the end of the season, pounced after the Rangers defence failed miserably to deal with a long throw from Will Ferry, forcing the ball high past Butland from 10 yards to take his tally to 11 for the season.

Rangers equalised when Diomande took a pass from Tavernier and drilled a shot from the edge of the box through a clutch of tangerine jerseys and in at the far post past keeper Jack Walton.

United remained dangerous and Butland made a point-blank save from Dalby following a cross from Strain, while Walton made saves from Dessers and Nedim Bajrami to finish the first half.

Rangers took the lead four minutes after the restart when, following a corner, the unmarked Propper took a pass from Hagi inside the Terrors’ box, turned and shot with the ball coming off Holt and past the helpless Walton, for his second goal for the club.

Moments later, Dessers was through with only Walton to beat but the United keeper held firm.

Walton made a good save from Hamza Igamane’s curled shot from the edge of the box before Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin turned a Dalby cross against his own post, with the visitors escaping.

Goodwin’s side pushed bodies forward leaving gaps.

Dessers had the ball in the United net from a Bajrami pass but the offside flag was correctly raised.

However, the Nigeria striker flashed a shot from a pass from substitute Zak Lovelace high past Walton in the 86th minute to seal the win.

Diomande hit the post but was then sent packing by referee Walsh after tangling with Holt, the official sticking with his original decision after looking at his pitchside monitor at the behest of his VAR.