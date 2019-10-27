Rangers strike late to come from behind and keep pace with Celtic

RANGERS KEPT PACE at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1 at Ibrox.

Filip Helander headed his first goal for Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s men scored late to seal a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Helander converted James Tavernier’s corner with 10 minutes left to put Rangers back level on points with Celtic.

Devante Cole opened the scoring in the 21st minute and James Tavernier missed his third penalty of the season as Rangers endured a frustrating first 45 minutes before Jermain Defoe levelled in first-half stoppage time.

The home side improved after the break but Motherwell remained resilient until Helander got above a crowd of bodies to score.

Earlier on Sunday, Celtic capped a memorable week as they hammered Aberdeen 4-0 at Pittodrie.

