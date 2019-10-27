This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rangers strike late to come from behind and keep pace with Celtic

Filip Helander headed home the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

By AFP Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 6:57 PM
37 minutes ago 836 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4869566
Filip Helander celebrates scoring Rangers' winner at Ibrox.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Filip Helander celebrates scoring Rangers' winner at Ibrox.
Filip Helander celebrates scoring Rangers' winner at Ibrox.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RANGERS KEPT PACE at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1 at Ibrox.

Filip Helander headed his first goal for Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s men scored late to seal a 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

Helander converted James Tavernier’s corner with 10 minutes left to put Rangers back level on points with Celtic.

Devante Cole opened the scoring in the 21st minute and James Tavernier missed his third penalty of the season as Rangers endured a frustrating first 45 minutes before Jermain Defoe levelled in first-half stoppage time.

The home side improved after the break but Motherwell remained resilient until Helander got above a crowd of bodies to score.

Earlier on Sunday, Celtic capped a memorable week as they hammered Aberdeen 4-0 at Pittodrie.

© – AFP, 2019

