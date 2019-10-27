Celtic cap memorable week with demolition of Aberdeen at Pittodrie

Jeremie Frimpong celebrates with his team-mates in front of the Celtic fans.

Jeremie Frimpong celebrates with his team-mates in front of the Celtic fans.

CELTIC MANAGER NEIL Lennon praised his “outstanding” side after they rounded off a magnificent week with a 4-0 dismantling of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Hoops’ dramatic 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday followed a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County last weekend and Lennon’s team powered to another impressive victory at Pittodrie.

French forward Odsonne Edouard struck in the 10th minute before 18-year-old Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong doubled that lead five minutes later with his first Hoops goal since signing from Manchester City in September.

Derek McInnes’s side offered little resistance and further first-half strikes from attackers James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi left Aberdeen in tatters and their supporters far from happy, with Celtic cruising the second half.

Jeremie Frimpong scores Celtic's second goal, his first for the club. Source: Ian Rutherford

The champions started the game ahead of Rangers at the top of the table by virtue of having scored one more goal than their fierce rivals and soon added to their tally.

“It was a special 45 minutes off the back of a great week,” said Lennon. “I have to pay enormous credit to the players, they were outstanding.

“We were ruthless. The confidence, quality and the athleticism of the players was all in evidence today. We’re in a good place at the minute. We’re not getting carried away, but to come here and win as emphatically as that is very pleasing.

“It’s a magnificent performance, to come here and play like that against a very good side.”

Rangers were due to host Motherwell in the later match on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2019